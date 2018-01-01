Suggestions

    Recessed spot light

    59061 Smalu 125 9W TW WH, white, LED

    • versatile lighting for a smart home

      59061/31/I5

      Recessed spot light

      59061/31/I5

      Enjoy greater freedom with this intelligent Philips Smalu LED downlight. Comes in white aluminum with a frosted synthetic diffuser for even lighting. Can be remotely control within a click and dimmable with three color temperature options.

    versatile lighting for a smart home

    • 59061 Smalu 125 9W TW WH
    • white
    • LED

    • Built-in LED, as part of the system

      Built-in LED, as part of the system

      A light source you can trust. With integrated LED light source, you won't have to worry about maintenance or lamp replacement while having the perfect light ambiance in your home.

      80% energy saving

      Up to 80% energy saving compared to standard incandescent light sources.

      Adjustable light intensity with dimmer switch

      Adjust the light intensity of the Philips LED lights with a dimmer switch (not included). This makes this light ideal for creating an ambience for any occasion, whether a cosy meal ? deux or chilling out with family and friends in your living room. Philips tested a number of wall dimmers that have proved to be compliant with our LED lights. A list of compatible dimmers is available in the downloads and support section.

      Extremely long life 20,000 hours

      A light source you can trust. Philips LED lights offer an extremely long-life of at least 20,000 hours (which equals 20 years on basis of an average use of 3 hours / day with an amount of at least of 13,000 on/off switching cycles). It feels so comfortable to think that you won't have to worry about maintenance or lamp replacement while having the perfect light ambiance in your home.

      Tunable 2700-6500K

      This lamp is tunable. You can tune it to your preferred light color; from warm white (2700K) to cool daylight (6500K).

      Die-casted aluminum for a premium look and feel
    See all Specifications